Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.20

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) will pay a dividend of US$0.20 on the 9th of July. The dividend yield will be 1.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Flowserve's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Flowserve was paying out 88% of earnings, but a comparatively small 42% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 71.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 53%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Flowserve Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:FLS Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.39, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Flowserve's EPS has fallen by approximately 15% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Flowserve is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Flowserve that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

