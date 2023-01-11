Flowserve (FLS) to Supply Over 400 Pumps for Aramco's Project

Flowserve Corporation FLS is set to supply more than 400 pumps for Aramco’s Jafurah project, which is constructing one of the largest commercial unconventional gas fields in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The engineering, procurement and construction companies Flowserve is working with will utilize a diverse portfolio of pumps, mechanical seals and sealing systems for different components of the Jafurah project. The portfolio includes gas treatment and sulfur removal facilities, utilities and interconnecting systems and the produced water and gas compression facilities.



The Jafurah project is a key step in Saudi Arabia’s journey toward the utilization of a lower-carbon feedstock for power generation. It is expected to provide valuable feedstock to large petrochemical production facilities and should enable Aramco’s participation in the blue hydrogen industry.

Tamara Morytko, Flowserve pumps division’s president, said, "We are confident in our strategy to invest in our manufacturing capabilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the size and scope of this order reinforces our continued commitment into the future."

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Flowserve currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



MRC Global Inc. MRC presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 103%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.



MRC Global has an estimated earnings growth rate of 325.9% and 37.4% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of the company have rallied 16% in the past six months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.



IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.4% and 6.1% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of IEX have gained 26.1% in the past six months.



EnerSys ENS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1%, on average. ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



EnerSys has an estimated earnings growth rate of 7.2% and 26.3% for fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively. The stock increased 33.9% in the past six months.





