Is Flowserve (FLS) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Flowserve (FLS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Flowserve is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Flowserve is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS' full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FLS has moved about 16.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 5%. This shows that Flowserve is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Lakeland Industries (LAKE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11%.

For Lakeland Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Flowserve belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, meaning that FLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Lakeland Industries falls under the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Flowserve and Lakeland Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

