Flowserve (FLS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.20, changing hands as low as $47.56 per share. Flowserve Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.75 per share, with $54.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.97. The FLS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

