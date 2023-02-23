Flowserve (FLS) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y

Flowserve Corporation’s FLS fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 29 cents from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. The bottom line increased 40% year over year.



Flowserve’s total sales of $1,039 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,013 million. However, the top line increased 13.1% year over year. Sales increased 18.6% on a constant-currency basis.



Aftermarket sales in the reported quarter increased 11.9% year over year (or up 16.9% on a constant-currency basis) to $539.1 million. Original equipment sales totaled $499.1 million, reflecting an increase of 14.3% (up 20.3% on a constant-currency basis).



Bookings totaled $1.11 billion in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 14.2% (or 19.4% on a constant-currency basis) from the year-ago quarter. The backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $2.7 billion, up 36.5% year over year.

Segmental Details

The company currently has two reportable segments — Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:



Revenues from the Flowserve Pump Division were $739.4 million, up 13.9% year over year. Bookings rose 12.8% to $786.2 million.



Revenues from the Flow Control Division were $301.8 million, up 10.6% year over year. Bookings of $324.9 million increased 16.5%.

Flowserve Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Flowserve Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Flowserve Corporation Quote

Margin Profile

In the fourth quarter, Flowserve’s cost of sales increased 14% year over year to $743.7 million. It represented 71.6% of sales compared with 71% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit increased 10.5% to $295.2 million, and the margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) to 28.4%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $193.6 million, up 3.4% year over year. It represented 18.6% of sales.



Operating income in the quarter increased 23.7% year over year to $105.3 million. The adjusted operating margin deteriorated to 10.1% from 10.8% in the year-ago quarter. The effective tax rate was (93.1) % in the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fourth quarter, Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $435 million compared with $658.5 million at the end of December 2021. Long-term debt (due after one year) was $1.2 billion compared with $1.3 billion at the end of December 2021.



In 2022, the company used net cash of $40 million from operating activities versus $250.1 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure in the period totaled $76.3 million, up 39% from the year ago.



In 2022, the company used $104.5 million for distributing dividends. Flowserve did not buy back shares during the period.

Outlook

Flowserve expects a 9-11% year-over-year increase in revenues in 2023. The company anticipates reported earnings per share of $1.40-$1.65 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.50-$1.75 for the year. The adjusted tax rate is anticipated to be 18-20%. The company expects net interest expenses of $55-$60 million and capital expenditure of $75-$85 million for the year.

