Flowserve (FLS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Flowserve Corporation’s FLS third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 20 cents from non-recurring items) of 9 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 67% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt the performance.
Flowserve’s total sales of $872.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $877 million. However, the top line increased 0.8% year over year. Sales increased 7.2% on a constant-currency basis.
Aftermarket sales in the reported quarter increased 4.5% year over year (or up 10.6% on a constant-currency basis) to $460.8 million. Original equipment sales totaled $412.1 million, reflecting a decrease of 3.1% (up 3.6% on a constant-currency basis).
Bookings totaled $1.22 billion in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 34.2% (or 40.8% on a constant-currency basis) from the year-ago quarter. The backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $2.6 billion, up 29.9% year over year.
Segmental Details
The company currently has two reportable segments — Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:
Revenues from the Flowserve Pump Division were $592.6 million, down 1.5% year over year. Bookings rose 40.1% to $925.8 million.
Revenues from the Flow Control Division were $282.6 million, up 6.2% year over year. Bookings of $300 million increased 18.3%.
Flowserve Corporation Price and Consensus
Flowserve Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flowserve Corporation Quote
Margin Profile
In the third quarter, Flowserve’s cost of sales increased 3.4% year over year to $633.3 million. It represented 72.6% of sales compared with 70.7% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit decreased 5.5% to $253.5 million, and margin contracted 190 basis points (bps) to 27.4%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $221.1 million, up 10.1% year over year. It represented 25.3% of sales.
Operating income in the quarter decreased 57.8% year over year to $24.2 million. Adjusted operating margin deteriorated to 2.4% from 7% in the year-ago quarter. The effective tax rate was 4.3% in the quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the third quarter, Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $ 351.9 million compared with $658.5 million at the end of December 2021. Long-term debt (due after one year) was $1.2 billion, compared with $1.3 billion at the end of December 2021.
In the first nine months of 2022, the company used net cash of $109.5 million from operating activities versus $151.1 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure in the period totaled $45.8 million, up 34.7% from the year ago.
During the first nine months of the year, the company used $78.4 million for distributing dividends. Flowserve did not buy back shares during the period.
Outlook
Flowserve expects an 8-10% year-over-year increase in revenues in fourth-quarter 2022. The company anticipates reported and adjusted earnings per share of approximately 40 cents for the quarter.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
FLS currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%. EPAC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
EPAC’s earnings estimates have increased 9.1% for fiscal 2023 (ending August 2023) in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 20.8% in the past six months.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average.
AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 3% for fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have risen 12.5% in the past six months.
IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 5.7%, on average.
In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 1.5% for 2022. The stock has rallied 11.8% in the past six months.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Flowserve Corporation (FLS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): Free Stock Analysis Report
IDEX Corporation (IEX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.