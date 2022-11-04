Flowserve (FLS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Flowserve Corporation’s FLS third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 20 cents from non-recurring items) of 9 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 67% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt the performance.



Flowserve’s total sales of $872.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $877 million. However, the top line increased 0.8% year over year. Sales increased 7.2% on a constant-currency basis.



Aftermarket sales in the reported quarter increased 4.5% year over year (or up 10.6% on a constant-currency basis) to $460.8 million. Original equipment sales totaled $412.1 million, reflecting a decrease of 3.1% (up 3.6% on a constant-currency basis).



Bookings totaled $1.22 billion in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 34.2% (or 40.8% on a constant-currency basis) from the year-ago quarter. The backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $2.6 billion, up 29.9% year over year.

Segmental Details

The company currently has two reportable segments — Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:



Revenues from the Flowserve Pump Division were $592.6 million, down 1.5% year over year. Bookings rose 40.1% to $925.8 million.



Revenues from the Flow Control Division were $282.6 million, up 6.2% year over year. Bookings of $300 million increased 18.3%.

Margin Profile

In the third quarter, Flowserve’s cost of sales increased 3.4% year over year to $633.3 million. It represented 72.6% of sales compared with 70.7% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit decreased 5.5% to $253.5 million, and margin contracted 190 basis points (bps) to 27.4%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $221.1 million, up 10.1% year over year. It represented 25.3% of sales.



Operating income in the quarter decreased 57.8% year over year to $24.2 million. Adjusted operating margin deteriorated to 2.4% from 7% in the year-ago quarter. The effective tax rate was 4.3% in the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $ 351.9 million compared with $658.5 million at the end of December 2021. Long-term debt (due after one year) was $1.2 billion, compared with $1.3 billion at the end of December 2021.



In the first nine months of 2022, the company used net cash of $109.5 million from operating activities versus $151.1 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure in the period totaled $45.8 million, up 34.7% from the year ago.



During the first nine months of the year, the company used $78.4 million for distributing dividends. Flowserve did not buy back shares during the period.

Outlook

Flowserve expects an 8-10% year-over-year increase in revenues in fourth-quarter 2022. The company anticipates reported and adjusted earnings per share of approximately 40 cents for the quarter.

