Flowserve (FLS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y
Flowserve Corporation FLS reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and sales missed estimates by 66.7% and 4.5%, respectively.
In the reported quarter, the machinery company’s adjusted earnings were 7 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. The bottom line decreased 75% from the year-ago figure of 28 cents due to lower sales.
Revenue Details
In the first quarter, Flowserve’s sales were $821.1 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. The metric was down 2% on a constant currency basis.
The company’s top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $859 million.
Aftermarket sales in the reported quarter were down 2.8% year over year (or down 0.4% on a constant-currency basis) to $437.9 million. Original equipment sales totaled $383.2 million, reflecting a decrease of 5.8% (or down 3.8% on a constant-currency basis).
Bookings totaled $1.09 billion in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 14.9% (or 17.6% on a constant-currency basis) from the year-ago quarter. Backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $2.23 billion.
The company currently has two reportable segments — Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:
Revenues from the Flowserve Pump Division were $575.6 million, decreasing 4.5% year over year or 2.1% on a constant-currency basis. Bookings rose 21.7% to $795.6 million.
Revenues from the Flow Control Division were $247.9 million, decreasing 3.1% year over year or 1.2% on a constant-currency basis. Bookings of $294.3 million increased 0.1%.
Margin Profile
In the first quarter, Flowserve’s cost of sales increased 0.8% year over year to $611.4 million. It represented 74.5% of sales compared with 70.7% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit decreased 16.4% to $209.6 million, and margin contracted 120 basis points (bps) to 25.5%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $206.1 million, up 3.9% year over year. It represented 25.1% of sales.
Adjusted operating income in the quarter decreased 61% year over year to $27.2 million. Adjusted operating margin fell 480 bps to 3.3%. Net interest and other expenses (adjusted) declined 32.2% to $12.2 million. Effective tax rate was 22.2% compared with 23.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the first quarter, Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $575.8 million, down from $658.5 million at the previous quarter-end. Long-term debt was $1,251.6 million, down 0.8% on a sequential basis.
In the first three months of 2022, it used net cash of $26.8 million from operating activities versus $36.4 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure in the period totaled $14.1 million, increasing 23.7% from $11.4 million spent a year ago.
During the first three months of the year, the company used $26.1 million for distributing dividends and refrained from repurchasing shares.
Outlook
For 2022, the company expects revenues to grow 5-7% year over year compared with a rise of 7-9% guided earlier. It predicts adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.50-$1.70, lower than $1.70-$1.90 estimated previously. For the year, the adjusted tax rate is expected to be 20-22%.
For the year, its interest expense (net) is anticipated to be $45-$50 million, while capital expenditures are likely to be $60-$70 million.
