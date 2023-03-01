Flowserve (FLS) Gains From Solid End Markets Despite Cost Woes

Flowserve Corporation FLS is gaining from strength across its oil & gas, chemical, power, general Industries and water end markets. Core market growth and Diversify, Decarbonize and Digitize (3D) strategy are driving the company’s bookings. Also, its realignment activities are helping it capture more margin enhancement opportunities with efficient cost management and higher productivity. For 2023, the company expects bookings of $2.7 billion driven by supportive end markets. Revenues are anticipated to increase in the range of 9-11% from the prior-year reported figure.



In February 2023, Flowserve inked a deal to acquire Velan Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $245 million. The buyout will strengthen FLS’ valves portfolio and build upon its existing assets through the addition of Velan’s premier brands, strong heritage and technical expertise in diverse end markets. Velan will become part of Flowserve’s Flow Control Division (FCD) segment. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023.



Flowserve utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders by distributing dividends. The company paid out dividends worth $104.5 million to its shareholders in 2022.



However, FLS has been witnessing supply-chain challenges and logistics problems. Flowserve’s cost of sales increased 5.1% and selling, general and administrative expenses rose 2.3%, year over year in 2022. A potential recessionary environment is expected to weaken its GDP-driven markets, including chemicals and general industries.



Foreign exchange is an added headwind for FLS, given its widespread presence in the international markets. A stronger U.S. dollar might dampen the company's overseas business results in the quarters ahead.



In the past year, this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has increased 9.1% compared with the industry’s 5.1% rise.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Deere & Company DE presently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, Deere & Company’s earnings estimates have increased 6.4% for fiscal 2023. The stock has rallied 16.9% in the past year.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). IR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Ingersoll Rand’s earnings estimates have increased 3.4% for 2023. The stock has gained 17.9% in the past year.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. PH’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 9.1%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Parker-Hannifin’s earnings estimates have increased 1.3% for fiscal 2023. The stock has rallied 22.4% in the past year.

