Flowserve (FLS) Clinches Valve Deal for OMV's Recycling Plant

Flowserve Corporation FLS recently secured a contract from OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV) for the delivery of control and ball valves. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed by the parties involved.



Flowserve’s share price increased 1.4% on the last trading day, eventually closing the session at $29.1.

Inside the Headlines

Per the deal, Flowserve will be responsible for supplying control and ball valves to OMV’s chemical recycling demonstration plant based in Schwechat, Austria. Using OMV’s ReOil technology, plastic wastes will be recycled into synthetic feedstocks. The synthetic feedstocks will be used for the production of plastics and base chemicals, required for producing packaging material in medical and food industries. This deal is a testimony to FLS's commitment toward driving decarbonization in the society.



It is worth noting that the plant will likely become operational in 2023 and be capable of producing an output of 16,000 tons every year. OMV is expected to further establish an industrial-scale plant in 2026, based on the performance of this demonstration plant.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimate Trend

Flowserve, with a $3.8-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). FLS stands to benefit from higher bookings, a strong backlog and its realignment program in the quarters ahead.



Shares of Flowserve have lost 10% compared with the 22.3% decline of its industry in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has decreased 34.9% to 28 cents in the past 60 days. Also, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved 10.2% south to $1.59 during the same period.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

