Flowserve (FLS) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Slip Y/Y

Flowserve Corporation’s FLS second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 19% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt performance.



Flowserve’s total sales of $882.2 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $890.5 million. The top line dipped 1.8% year over year. However, sales increased 2.8% on a constant currency basis.



Aftermarket sales in the reported quarter were up 1.6% year over year (or up 5.7% on a constant-currency basis) to $470.9 million. Original equipment sales totaled $411.3 million, reflecting a decrease of 5.3% (or down 0.2% on a constant-currency basis).



Bookings totaled $1.04 billion in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 9.6% (or 14.5% on a constant-currency basis) from the year-ago quarter. Backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $2.32 billion, up 18.8% year over year.

Segmental Details

The company currently has two reportable segments — Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:



Revenues from the Flowserve Pump Division were $614.9 million, down slightly year over year. Bookings rose 7.3% to $717.8 million.



Revenues from the Flow Control Division were $268.4 million, down 4.6% year over year. Bookings of $329.9 million increased 14.1%.

Margin Profile

In the second quarter, Flowserve’s cost of sales increased 2% year over year to $632.39 million. It represented 71.7% of sales compared with 69% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit decreased 10.2% to $249.83 million, and margin contracted 270 basis points (bps) to 28.3%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $194.61 million, down 7.7% year over year. It represented 22.1% of sales.



Operating income in the quarter decreased 19.7% year over year to $60.3 million. Adjusted operating margin deteriorated to 6.8% from 8% in the year-ago quarter. Effective tax rate was 20.1% compared with 5.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $458.34 million compared with $658.45 million at the end of December 2021. Long-term debt (due after one year) was $1.24 billion, compared with $1.26 billion at the end of December 2021.



In the first half months of 2022, it used net cash of $71.37 million from operating activities versus $61.31 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure in the period totaled $31 million, up 37.6% from a year ago.



During the first six months of the year, the company used $52.27 million for distributing dividends. The company did not buyback shares during the period.

Outlook

Flowserve continues to expect 5-7% year-over-year increase in revenues in 2022. It still anticipates adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.50-$1.70. The mid-point of the guided range — $1.6 — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50. For the year, the adjusted tax rate is expected to be 20-22%.



For 2022, FLS anticipates interest expense (net) to be $45-$50 million, while capital expenditures are expected to be $60-$70 million. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects adjusted operating margin of 12-14%.

