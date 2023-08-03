Flowserve (FLS) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises 2023 Guidance

Flowserve Corporation’s FLS second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding 13 cents from non-recurring items) of 52 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 40 cents per share. The bottom line increased 73.3% year over year.



Flowserve’s total sales of $1,080.4 million beat the consensus estimate of $981 million. The top line increased 22.5% year over year. Sales increased 22.9% on a constant-currency basis.



Aftermarket sales in the reported quarter increased 20% year over year (or up 19.5% on a constant-currency basis) to $562.6 million. Original equipment sales totaled $517.8 million, reflecting an increase of 29.5% (up 26.2% on a constant-currency basis).



Bookings totaled $1.11 billion in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 6.4% (or 6.6% on a constant-currency basis) from the year-ago quarter. The backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $2.8 billion, up 22.8% year over year.

Segmental Details

The company currently has two reportable segments, which are Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:



Revenues from the Flowserve Pump Division segment were $765.4 million, up 24.5% year over year. Bookings increased 5.9% to $760.0 million. The segment operating income was $98.0 million for the quarter, up 71% year over year. Our estimate for the same was $80.5 million.



Revenues from the Flow Control Division segment were $317.7 million, up 18.4% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $293.3 million. Bookings of $359.7 million increased 9%. The segment operating income was $36.1 million for the quarter, up 18.8% year over year. Our estimate for the same was $29.6 million.

Margin Profile

In the second quarter, Flowserve’s cost of sales increased 19.8% year over year to $757.6 million. It represented 70.1% of sales, compared with 71.7% of sales in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit increased 29.2% to $322.8 million, and the margin increased 160 basis points (bps) to 29.9%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $230.1 million, up 18.2% year over year. It represented 21.3% of sales.



Operating income in the quarter increased 60.2% year over year to $96.6 million. The adjusted operating margin increased to 10.4%, up 320 bps year over year. The effective tax rate was 27.9% in the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $422.8 million, compared with $435 million at the end of December 2022. Long-term debt (due after one year) was $1,245.3 million, compared with $1,224.2 million at the end of December 2022.



In the first six months of 2023, the company generated net cash of $50.4 million from operating activities against $71.4 million used in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure in the period totaled $31.9 million, up 2.8% from the year-ago period.



During the same time period, the company used $52.5 million for distributing dividends.

2023 Guidance Improved

Flowserve expects a 16.0-18.0% year-over-year increase in revenues in 2023, compared with 10.0-12.0% predicted before. The company anticipates reported earnings per share to be $1.40-$1.65. Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be $1.85-$2.00 for the year, compared with $1.65-$1.85 expected earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $1.84. The adjusted tax rate is anticipated to be approximately 20%. The company expects net interest expense of approximately $60 million and capital expenditure of $75-$85 million for the year.

