FLOWSERVE Earnings Preview: Recent $FLS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FLOWSERVE ($FLS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,219,741,286 and earnings of $0.78 per share.
FLOWSERVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of FLOWSERVE stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,026,108 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,061,732
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 2,519,377 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $130,226,597
- FIL LTD added 2,193,904 shares (+71.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,193,358
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 1,868,784 shares (-42.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,492,455
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,702,846 shares (+452.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,947,701
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,593,324 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,647,996
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,581,121 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,946,079
FLOWSERVE Government Contracts
We have seen $1,590,167 of award payments to $FLS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510561956!ACTUATOR,ELECTRO-ME: $443,960
- SWITCH,SENSITIVE: $246,000
- 8510898183!VALVE,OPERATOR: $208,760
- 8510528258!ACTUATOR,HYDRAULIC-: $205,704
- SWITCH,SENSITIVE: $153,600
