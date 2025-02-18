Flowserve Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $77.54 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $62.62 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $93.15 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $1.180 billion from $1.165 billion last year.

Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.54 Mln. vs. $62.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $1.180 Bln vs. $1.165 Bln last year.

