Flowserve Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share

(RTTNews) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $56.89 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $72.59 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $69.82 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $985.31 million from $1068.18 million last year.

Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $69.82 Mln. vs. $84.83. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $985.31 Mln vs. $1068.18 Mln last year.

