Flowserve Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share

(RTTNews) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $51.00 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $59.84 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $65.31 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $924.30 million from $995.71 million last year.

Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $65.31 Mln. vs. $73.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $924.30 Mln vs. $995.71 Mln last year.

