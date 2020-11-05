Markets
FLS

Flowserve Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $51.00 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $59.84 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $65.31 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $924.30 million from $995.71 million last year.

Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $65.31 Mln. vs. $73.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $924.30 Mln vs. $995.71 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular