Flowserve Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $8.65 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $58.17 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $68.89 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $924.97 million from $990.08 million last year.

Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $68.89 Mln. vs. $71.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q2): $924.97 Mln vs. $990.08 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.