Flowserve Corporation Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) announced a profit for first quarter of $73.9 million

The company's earnings totaled $73.9 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $74.2 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $1.144 billion from $1.087 billion last year.

Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73.9 Mln. vs. $74.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.144 Bln vs. $1.087 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.