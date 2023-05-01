Flowserve Corporation Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Flowserve Corporation (FLS):

Earnings: $26.77 million in Q1 vs. -$15.82 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q1 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $52.64 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $980.31 million in Q1 vs. $821.06 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.85

