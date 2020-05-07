Flowserve Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Flowserve Corporation (FLS):

-Earnings: -$0.61 million in Q1 vs. $57.26 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $27.32 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.40 per share -Revenue: $894.46 million in Q1 vs. $890.05 million in the same period last year.

