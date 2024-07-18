Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Flowserve (FLS) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $51.67 in the previous session. Flowserve has gained 24.2% since the start of the year compared to the 8.7% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 9.6% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2024, Flowserve reported EPS of $0.58 versus consensus estimate of $0.47 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.81%.

For the current fiscal year, Flowserve is expected to post earnings of $2.66 per share on $4.57 billion in revenues. This represents a 26.67% change in EPS on a 5.77% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.09 per share on $4.75 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.17% and 4.04%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Flowserve may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Flowserve has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 21.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 18.6X versus its peer group's average of 15.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Flowserve currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Flowserve passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Flowserve shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does FLS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FLS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Graham Corporation (GHM). GHM has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Graham Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 150%, and for the current fiscal year, GHM is expected to post earnings of $0.81 per share on revenue of $207.5 million.

Shares of Graham Corporation have gained 3.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 38X and a P/CF of 30.41X.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is in the top 29% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FLS and GHM, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

