Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.19, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLS was $28.19, representing a -45% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.25 and a 48.52% increase over the 52 week low of $18.98.

FLS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). FLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports FLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25%, compared to an industry average of -22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

