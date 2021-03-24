Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FLS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLS was $37.49, representing a -11.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.24 and a 85.69% increase over the 52 week low of $20.19.

FLS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). FLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89. Zacks Investment Research reports FLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.26%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.