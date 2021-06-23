Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.85, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLS was $40.85, representing a -7.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.39 and a 60.01% increase over the 52 week low of $25.53.

FLS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). FLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports FLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.81%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

