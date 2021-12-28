Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.64, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLS was $30.64, representing a -30.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.39 and a 8.85% increase over the 52 week low of $28.15.

FLS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). FLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports FLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.58%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

