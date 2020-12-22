Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.07, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLS was $37.07, representing a -27.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.25 and a 95.31% increase over the 52 week low of $18.98.

FLS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). FLS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99. Zacks Investment Research reports FLS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.16%, compared to an industry average of -9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FLS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FLS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an increase of 23.5% over the last 100 days. FIW has the highest percent weighting of FLS at 3.72%.

