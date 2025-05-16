Flowers Foods Updates FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) said, for the 53-week fiscal 2025, it expects: adjusted EPS of approximately $1.05 to $1.15, compared to prior guidance of $1.11 to $1.24. Excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, the company expects adjusted EPS of $1.13 to $1.22, compared to prior guidance of $1.18 to $1.28.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales of approximately $5.297 billion to $5.395 billion. Prior guidance called for net sales of approximately $5.403 billion to $5.487 billion. Excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, the company expects net sales of approximately $5.079 billion to $5.170 billion. Prior guidance, excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, called for net sales of approximately $5.180 billion to $5.257 billion.

For the first quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $53.00 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $73.04 million, or $0.34 per share, last year. Excluding items, Flowers Foods reported adjusted earnings of $73.71 million or $0.35 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $1.554 billion from $1.576 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.