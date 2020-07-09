Flowers Foods Temporarily Closes Savannah, Georgia Bakery Due To Increase In COVID-19 Cases

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, Dave's Killer Bread, and other bakery foods, said that it has temporarily stopped production at its bakery in Savannah, Georgia due to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases within its production staff and in the number of those self-quarantining.

The company noted that the bakery's shipping, engineering, sanitation, and office teams continue to work at the facility, but 115 production employees have been furloughed.

Flowers said it will pay furloughed production employees and ask those employees to shelter-in-place until the bakery resumes production.

The bakery, which has 293 team members and produces fresh retail bread and bun items sold in areas of Georgia and South Carolina, is expected to resume production on or around July 17, 2020.

The company anticipates the closure will have little impact on its ability to service the market as other bakeries in Flowers' network are offsetting the lost production in the near term, and the bakery's sales team and distribution network are expected to be unaffected.

