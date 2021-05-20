Flowers Foods Swings To Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $71.7 million or $0.34 per share, compared to net loss of $5.8 million or $0.03 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose to $0.41 per share, same as last year.

Sales for the quarter dropped to $1.30 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.39 per share on revenues of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

