Flowers Foods Swings To Loss In Q4, Full-Year Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), a producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods, on Thursday, reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 3, 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net loss of $67.1 million, compared to the net income of $43.1 million in the prior-year period. Loss per share was $0.32, compared with earnings of $0.20 per share a year earlier.

Net sales increased to $1.23 billion from $1.11 billion in the comparable quarter last year.

For the full year, Flowers Foods reported net income of $83.8 million, down from $248.1 million in the prior year. Earnings per share were $0.40, compared with $1.17 per share in the previous year.

Net sales for the full year rose to $5.26 billion from $5.10 billion a year earlier.

FLO is currently trading after market at $11.08, down $0.27 or 2.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

