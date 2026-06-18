Flowers Foods' Snack Expansion Gains Steam: Can It Last?

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO is working to broaden its growth profile beyond traditional bakery categories, and snacks emerged as a notable bright spot in the first quarter of 2026. The business continued to benefit from rising demand for better-for-you and functional food offerings, with momentum driven by both Simple Mills and Dave’s Killer Bread.



Simple Mills remained a key growth contributor during the quarter. Retail sales grew 9%, supported by broad-based strength across the portfolio. The brand’s cookies business grew 43%, while crackers advanced 3%, with both categories outperforming their respective categories. Distribution expansion and improved product velocity across food and mass channels helped fuel the gains.



Product innovation also added to the momentum. Recent launches performed at or above expectations, providing further support for the brand’s growth trajectory. The strong reception highlights the appeal of the Simple Mills portfolio as consumers increasingly seek products with better-for-you attributes.



Dave’s Killer Bread added to the positive trend. Its organic snack bars delivered year-over-year growth in both units and dollar sales while maintaining market share in the nutritional snack bar subcategory. The brand’s Amped-Up Protein Bars also continued to resonate with consumers looking for higher-protein options and functional benefits.



The first quarter reinforced snacks as one of FLO’s more dynamic growth areas. Strong performances from Simple Mills and Dave’s Killer Bread, supported by innovation, distribution gains and favorable consumer demand trends, indicate that the snack platform is becoming an increasingly important part of Flowers Foods’ portfolio mix.

FLO Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Flowers Foods have tumbled 12.4% over the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 0.4%. FLO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

FLO Price Performance Versus Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, FLO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, lower than the industry’s average of 14.12.

FLO Valuation Compared to Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLO’s current fiscal-year earnings per share suggests a 22.7% year-over-year decline, while the consensus mark for the next fiscal-year EPS indicates 4.6% growth.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

The Chef's Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, a specialty food distributor serving restaurants, hotels and hospitality customers, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef's Warehouse’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.3% and 24.7%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Vita Coco Company COCO is a leading beverage company best known for its Vita Coco brand, with a portfolio that also includes hydration, energy and protein-based beverages. COCO sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco’s current financial-year sales and earnings calls for year-over-year growth of 21.4% and 47.9%, respectively. COCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



The Coca-Cola Company KO, a global beverage giant, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). KO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests a year-over-year increase of almost 3% and 8.7%, respectively.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.