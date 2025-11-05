Flowers Foods Set to Release Q3 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 23 cents per share, which indicates a plunge of 30.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. FLO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average.

FLO’s Q3 Earnings: Key Factors to Watch

Flowers Foods has been continuing to benefit from growth in its branded retail portfolio, with differentiated products like Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse and Wonder cake extensions continuing to outperform the broader category. The company has also been continuing to gain shelf space and expand innovation into the upcoming quarter. These initiatives are positioning Flowers Foods to sustain constructive top-line momentum.

Flowers Foods has been continuing to shift its portfolio toward better-for-you, premium and value-oriented bakery segments where consumer interest is proving more resilient. Innovation momentum has been continuing into the upcoming quarter, with new items supporting household penetration. Expanded small loaf offerings are continuing to address affordability and consumption patterns. While these efforts are supporting shared stability, near-term benefits are continuing to phase in gradually rather than immediately.

However, Flowers Foods has been continuing to face meaningful volume pressure in traditional loaf bread, where shifting consumer preferences and increased availability of lower-priced alternatives are continuing to weigh on demand. Competitive intensity is remaining elevated, particularly in value-tier segments, which is limiting the near-term impact of innovation and brand investments. Our model expected a 1.4% dip in overall volumes in the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers for FLO Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Flowers Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Flowers Foods currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Vital Farms (VITL) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.65% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is expected to register growth in both top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 results. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $191.7 million, which indicates an increase of 32.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly earnings per share of 30 cents implies an increase of 87.5% from 16 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. VITL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.8%, on average.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.54% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus mark for Ollie's Bargain’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $615.7 million, which indicates growth of 19% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS is pegged at 71 cents, which implies a 22.4% increase year over year. OLLI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.

The Campbell's Company (CPB) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register a decline in both top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.67 billion, which indicates a decrease of 3.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Campbell's Company’s quarterly earnings per share of 74 cents implies a decrease of 16.9% from 89 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. CPB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

