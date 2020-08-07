Flowers Foods Revises Long-term Outlook

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) said that it has revised its long-term outlook. It expects earnings per share growth of 7% to 9%, including M&A, share repurchases. It is expected that EBITDA growth to be 4% to 6%, excluding M&A.

The company anticipates sales growth of 1% to 2%, excluding M&A.

Ryals McMullian, Flowers Foods president and CEO said, "As part of our updated strategic priorities, we are shifting our focus to value-added, branded retail products that we project will drive the top line and improve margins."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.