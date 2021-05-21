Flowers Foods Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Raises 2021 Outlook

) reported first-quarter results that showed an improvement in profit but a decline in revenue. The company makes and sells packaged bakery products, including bread. It is one of the largest U.S. bakery operators with brands such as

Nature's Own

and

Tastykake

.

Revenue of $1.3 billion decreased 3.5% year-over-year and missed the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Branded Retail and Store Branded Retail segments were a drag as sales fell 3.3% and 14.6%, respectively. Meanwhile, Non-Retail and Other segment sales jumped 3.6%. Net profit rose $77.4 million to $71.7 million versus a net loss of $5.7 million a year ago. That produced an adjusted EPS of $0.41 that beat the consensus estimate of $0.38.

"Flowers delivered impressive results to start 2021…Our leading brands are thriving,” said Flowers Foods CEO Ryals McMullian.

For Fiscal 2021, Flowers Foods expects to report revenue in the range of $4.23 billion - $4.30 billion. That shows a slight boost to the low-end of the range from $4.21 billion previously. The company guided full-year EPS in the range of $1.10 - $1.17. It previously estimated the low-end of the range at $1.07.

The full-year guidance assumes that interest expenses will be $10 million and that capital expenditures will range between $140 million and $150 million. Furthermore, the company assumes that its effective tax rate will be 24.5%, and the weighted average of diluted shares will be 213 million. (

)

On the back of the Q1 results, Jefferies analyst

Robert Dickerson

maintained a Hold rating with a $22 price target on Flowers Foods stock. Dickerson’s price target implies 10.93% downside potential.

“Mgmt commentary suggested manageable cost inflation likely this year, with higher potential pressure next year,” noted Dickerson.

Consensus among analysts on Wall Street is a Hold based on 2 Hold ratings. The average analyst

price target of $23.50

points to 4.86% downside potential from the current price.

FLO scores a 7 out of 10 on TipRanks’

Smart Score

rating system, implying the stock’s returns are likely to align with the market performance.

Flowers Foods ( FLO