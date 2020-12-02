Flowers Foods Recalls Two Canyon Bakehouse Products Due To Possible Presence Of Gluten

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has voluntarily recalled Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels due to the potential presence of gluten.

The company said that consumption of the product by people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity may cause adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions.

But the company said no related illnesses or incidents have been reported.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, the company said in a statement.

