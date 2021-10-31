Flowers Foods Recalls Tastykake Cupcakes Due To Possible Presence Of Metal Mesh Wire Pieces

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) said it has voluntarily recalled certain Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes sold in eight states due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.

The recall was initiated following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient.

But the company said no related injuries or incidents have been reported.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.

The company advised that the affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.