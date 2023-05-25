Flowers Foods Recalls Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc., a producer of packaged bakery foods, is recalling certain Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes citing undeclared peanuts, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The affected packages have an "Enjoy By" date of June 5, 2023 on the side of the package, and UPC 0 25600 00225 4. The product was distributed on May 11, 2023 to retail customers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The recall was initiated after the firm discovered that certain packages of Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes contained Tastykake Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes. The ingredient statement for the Chocolate Kandy Kakes does not declare that peanuts are in the product.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

However, the Thomasville, Georgia -based company has not received any reports of illnesses or incidents related to the recalled product to date.

Consumers are urged to discard the affected product or to return to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

