Flowers Foods Q4 Earnings Beat Market; Sees FY25 Adj. EPS Below Street, Higher Sales - Update

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), while reporting higher fourth-quarter earnings above market estimates, despite weak sales, on Friday issued fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting adjusted earnings below the Street view. Further, the company projects higher sales for the year.

For the 53-week fiscal 2025, the producer of packaged bakery foods expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of around $1.11 to $1.24. Excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, adjusted earnings per share would be $1.18 to $1.28.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of approximately $560 million to $591 million.

Net sales would be around $5.403 billion to $5.487 billion, representing 5.9 percent to 7.5 percent growth compared to the prior year. Excluding the Simple Mills acquisition, net sales would be approximately $5.180 billion to $5.257 billion, representing 1.5 percent to 3.0 percent growth.

The Street is looking for sales of $5.22 billion for the year.

In its fourth quarter, Flowers Foods' earnings totaled $43.12 million or $0.20 per share, compared with $35.68 million, or $0.17 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $46.44 million or $0.22 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6 percent to $1.111 billion from $1.129 billion last year.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Flowers Foods shares were trading at $19.36, up 0.10 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

