Markets
FLO

Flowers Foods Q3 Profit, Revenues Beats Street View; Lifts FY Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $38.9 million or $0.18 per share, up from $44.3 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Adjusted net income per share for the quarter was $0.30, compared to $0.29 last year.

Sales for the quarter rose to $1.03 billion from $989.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.25 per share on revenues of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

"I'm pleased to report another record third quarter," said Ryals McMullian, Flowers Foods' president and CEO. "We generated sales and earnings above our strong year-ago results as our leading brands gained market share and our non-retail business steadily recovers from the effects of the pandemic."

Looking forward to the full year 2021, the company lifted its outlook. The company now expects sales of about $4.300 billion to $4.344 billion, and earnings of about $1.22 to $1.26 per share.

Previously, the company expected sales of $4.256 billion to $4.300 billion and earnings of $1.17 to $1.22 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.19 per share on revenues of $4.28 billion for the full year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular