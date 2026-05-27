Flowers Foods' Q1 Sales Increase: Can Nature's Own Drive More?

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO entered first-quarter fiscal 2026 facing persistent weakness in the fresh packaged bread category, with consumer trade-down behavior and elevated promotional activity continuing to pressure traditional loaf sales. Despite overall demand trends remaining soft, the company’s first-quarter performance highlighted how important the Nature’s Own relaunch is to its branded bread strategy.



Net sales increased 1.1% year over year to $1,572 million in the quarter, supported by pricing and mix gains, along with the contribution from the Simple Mills acquisition. However, comparable sales declined 1.2%, while total volumes fell 3.3%. The branded retail business still delivered 3.4% sales growth, though volumes in the segment decreased 4.2%, reflecting ongoing pressure in traditional loaf.



Shares of FLO have tumbled 18.2% over the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 13.3%.



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Nature’s Own Takes Center Stage at FLO

Flowers Foods relaunched Nature’s Own with fewer and simpler ingredients, upgraded packaging and Non-GMO Project Verified products. Nature’s Own is now positioned as the largest Non-GMO Project Verified loaf product in the market at a national scale. The refreshed lineup also includes half loaves aimed at affordability, freshness and changing household consumption patterns.



The initiative appears focused not only on refreshing shelf appeal but also on aligning the brand more closely with consumer preferences around wellness and ingredient transparency. Flowers Foods paired the relaunch with a nationwide marketing campaign to strengthen visibility and reinforce the better-for-you positioning.



The challenge remains balancing premium positioning with an increasingly price-sensitive consumer environment. Traditional loaf continues to face softer demand as shoppers migrate toward value offerings and lower-priced alternatives. Even so, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company pointed to early signs of improvement in certain markets where pricing gaps have narrowed.



Nature’s Own now sits at the center of Flowers Foods’ effort to improve performance in a pressured bread market while shifting consumer perception beyond conventional packaged bread. The success of that strategy will likely depend on whether the simpler-ingredient positioning can generate sustained volume recovery in a category still dealing with cautious consumer spending and aggressive competitive pricing.

Stocks to Consider

The Chef's Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, a specialty food distributor serving restaurants, hotels and hospitality customers, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef's Warehouse’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.3% and 24.7%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is a packaged foods company that owns a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen food brands across categories such as spices, snacks, cereals, baking products and frozen vegetables. BGS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current and next fiscal-year EPS has seen upward revisions by 5.6% and 11.9%, respectively, over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for BGS’ current and next fiscal-year EPS implies growth of 11.8% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a leading protein company, producing chicken, beef, pork and prepared food products. TSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales calls for growth of 4.5%, while the consensus mark for earnings indicates a 0.5% increase from the year-ago reported figures. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.1%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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