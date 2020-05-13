Markets
Flowers Foods Q1 Adj. EPS Beats Street

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $5.77 million or $0.03 per share, compared with profit of $65.87 million or $0.31 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.41 per share compared to $0.32 in the prior year quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.35 billion from $1.26 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

