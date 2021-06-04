Flowers Foods' (NYSE:FLO) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will increase its dividend on the 24th of June to US$0.21. This makes the dividend yield 3.2%, which is above the industry average.

Flowers Foods' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Flowers Foods' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 52% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 1.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 82%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Flowers Foods Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:FLO Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.36 to US$0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.0% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 4.1% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Flowers Foods Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Flowers Foods is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Flowers Foods that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

