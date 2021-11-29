Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.21

The board of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 17th of December, with investors receiving US$0.21 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.1%, which is around the industry average.

Flowers Foods' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before this announcement, Flowers Foods was paying out 78% of earnings, but a comparatively small 64% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 14.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 74%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Flowers Foods Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:FLO Historic Dividend November 29th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.36 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.0% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Flowers Foods May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Flowers Foods has only grown its earnings per share at 3.8% per annum over the past five years. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Flowers Foods has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

Our Thoughts On Flowers Foods' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Flowers Foods that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

