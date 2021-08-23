Flowers Foods' (NYSE:FLO) Dividend Will Be US$0.21

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.21 per share on the 17th of September. The dividend yield will be 3.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Flowers Foods' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Flowers Foods was paying out 75% of earnings, but a comparatively small 63% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 4.7% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 78% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Flowers Foods Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:FLO Historic Dividend August 23rd 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.36 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.0% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings have grown at around 4.0% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Flowers Foods' earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

Our Thoughts On Flowers Foods' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Flowers Foods that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

