Flowers Foods, Inc. Shares Close in on 52-Week High - Market Mover

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) shares closed today at 0.3% below its 52 week high of $30.07, giving the company a market cap of $6B. The stock is currently up 12.3% year-to-date, up 21.3% over the past 12 months, and up 76.5% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.2%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 2.6% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.3.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Consumer Staples industry sector , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -36.2%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -39.6%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 49.0% higher than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.