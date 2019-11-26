Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.57, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLO was $21.57, representing a -11.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.36 and a 21.32% increase over the 52 week low of $17.78.

FLO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). FLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports FLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.13%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.