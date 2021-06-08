Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.16, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLO was $25.16, representing a -1.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.48 and a 16.75% increase over the 52 week low of $21.55.

FLO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). FLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports FLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.79%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FLO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 10.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FLO at 2.04%.

