Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FLO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.82, the dividend yield is 3.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLO was $25.82, representing a -6.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.62 and a 19.21% increase over the 52 week low of $21.66.

FLO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). FLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.04. Zacks Investment Research reports FLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.33%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the flo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FLO as a top-10 holding:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 0.48% over the last 100 days. REGL has the highest percent weighting of FLO at 1.99%.

