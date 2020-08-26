Dividends
FLO

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.03, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLO was $25.03, representing a -0.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.18 and a 43.69% increase over the 52 week low of $17.42.

FLO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). FLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports FLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 27.08%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FLO as a top-10 holding:

  • Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFMV)
  • Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
  • iShares Trust (SMMV)
  • ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an increase of 29.06% over the last 100 days. VFMV has the highest percent weighting of FLO at 1.76%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLO

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular