Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.03, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLO was $25.03, representing a -0.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.18 and a 43.69% increase over the 52 week low of $17.42.

FLO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). FLO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports FLO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 27.08%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FLO as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFMV)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

iShares Trust (SMMV)

ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an increase of 29.06% over the last 100 days. VFMV has the highest percent weighting of FLO at 1.76%.

