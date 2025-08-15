Flowers Foods Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $58.37 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $66.97 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Flowers Foods Inc reported adjusted earnings of $63.42 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.242 billion from $1.224 billion last year.

Flowers Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $58.37 Mln. vs. $66.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $1.242 Bln vs. $1.224 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.10 Full year revenue guidance: $5.239 - $5.308 Bln

