FLO

Flowers Foods, Inc. Finalizes Simple Mills Acquisition

February 21, 2025 — 01:57 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), a US-based bakery company Friday announced that it has finalized the acquisition of Simple Mills - an Illinois-based food company.

Flowers Foods' Chairman and CEO, Ryals McMullian, stated that acquiring Simple Mills strengthens the company's position in the better-for-you and snacking segments, diversifies its portfolio, and improves growth and margin potential. He emphasized the company's commitment to supporting Simple Mills in expanding distribution, driving innovation, and increasing brand awareness while furthering its mission.

FLO is currently trading at $19.49 or 2.20% higher on the NYSE.

