Flowers Foods, Inc. Finalizes Simple Mills Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), a US-based bakery company Friday announced that it has finalized the acquisition of Simple Mills - an Illinois-based food company.

Flowers Foods' Chairman and CEO, Ryals McMullian, stated that acquiring Simple Mills strengthens the company's position in the better-for-you and snacking segments, diversifies its portfolio, and improves growth and margin potential. He emphasized the company's commitment to supporting Simple Mills in expanding distribution, driving innovation, and increasing brand awareness while furthering its mission.

FLO is currently trading at $19.49 or 2.20% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.